Bringing Locals

& Foodies Together!

By Bonnie Suggs

West Baton Rouge Parish librarian Luis Interiano has a wealth of information on many topics. Since Luis is of Latin descent, I was particularly interested in learning about food from him this week!

Lagniappe: What do you love about being a librarian? As a librarian I help connect people to the information they seek. In this era, it is vitally important that librarians assist patrons in navigating through the ocean of digital data to find accurate resources for their information. It gives me the opportunity to get to know many people in the West Side community.

What’s your “go to” restaurant? Mi Tierra Pupuseria #2, at 13212 Perkins Road in Baton Rouge. It offers traditional Honduran and Central American cuisine, and I highly recommend it.

What is the latest fascinating fact you wish to share with us? Wow! It is the photo of the “Hubble Ultra Deep Field 2014 Image” It is a composite photo of a small part of the universe compiled from many photos taken by the Hubble Space Telescope between 2003-2012. It shows thousands of galaxies revolving in space.

What is the story behind your recipe? My family came to America from Honduras in the late 1960s for my mom to get treatment for an autoimmune disease. Mom taught my brother and me to cook, clean and care for ourselves. Early on she cooked with a slower-cooker or crock pot because she could not stand for long times because of her disease. Mom passed away at age 56, but my dad, who is now age 86, still loves my mom’s old recipe of beef stew with a Latin twist. The essential Latin spices are: cilantro, cumin, bay leaf, and Corona beer. Other Latin spices can be skipped without much change in flavor: adobo (spice mix), achiote or annatto (red spice similar to paprika)

Crock Pot Carne Guisada

(LATIN BEEF STEW)

Ingredients:

2 tsp. olive oil

1 cup scallions, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 small tomatoes, chopped

2 tbsp. cilantro, minced

1 ½ lb choice Top round beef stew, cut into

small chunks

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/3 cup light beer (I used Corona light)

1/3 cup water

½ tsp cumin

¼ tsp dry adobo seasoning (or seasoning salt)

½ tsp ground achiote (or Badia Sazon, or

paprika)

1 dried bay leaf

Kosher salt to taste

10 baby red potatoes, halved or quartered

Directions:

Heat a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add one teaspoon of oil, scallions and garlic and sauté about three minutes. Add tomatoes, cilantro and a pinch of salt. Cook another two minutes, then place in the slow cooker. Wipe the skillet, add the remaining oil and increase the heat to medium high.

Add the beef and brown it on all sides for about four minutes. Season with salt to taste and sprinkle flour over the meat, cook 1 minute turning often, then add to the slow cooker.

Add beer, water, cumin, adobo, achiote, bay leaf and ¼ teaspoon, kosher salt. Add potatoes and cover cook on low heat 6 to 8 hours or until beef is tender and the potatoes are cooked through.

Serve over a bed of rice and/or with warm tortillas. White rice is fine but Latin yellow rice is better. My go-to yellow rice is Goya.

If cooking on the stove top instead of slow cooker, the cooking time will be about 1.5 hours instead of 6 to 8 and check the water levels periodically.