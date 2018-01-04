CRPC seeks residents’ review

Staff Report

The Capital Region Planning Commission, acting as the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Planning Organization, completed a draft document to gather public input long-range transportation plan, Move 2042. Input will also be gathered on the short-range Transportation Improvement Program 2018 – 2022.

The MPO is soliciting public comments through Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. To share comments or download a copy of the Draft 2042 Baton Rouge Metropolitan Transportation Plan or TIP, visit http://www.crpcla.org/move2042.

Hard copies of the plan and TIP can be found at the Capital Regional Planning Commission, 333 N 19th Street, Baton Rouge and in all main libraries in the five-parish region.

A public meeting hosted by the Capital Region MPO Transportation Policy Committee will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the BREC Commission Chambers, Room 1800, 6201 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70806.

Among the recommendations found in the draft Move 2042 Baton Rouge Metropolitan Plan are multimodal transportation improvements scheduled for the coming decades. The long-range transportation plan helps determine how federal and regional transportation dollars are spent within the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Area. The Capital Region MPO has partnered with parishes of Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston and West Baton Rouge, Louisiana Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Transportation to formulate the plan.

The MPO is responsible for developing, implementing and updating the long-range plan every four years. The existing plan extends to 2037, with this update extending the planning period to 2042.