DA Report through January 11, 2018

District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Thursday, January 11, 2018, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

Jesse W. Culpepper DOB: 2-8-77

36381 Renniger Road

Denham Springs, l_A 70706

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $400 fine, $237 court

cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days

in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Random

drug screens.

Cacey D. Landrum DOB: 4-5-80

580 Jim Brownlee Road

Shubuta, MS 39360

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days

in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Random

drug screens.

Shawn M. Orourke DOB: 5-2-74

17223 Brogdon Lane

Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days

in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Random drug screens.

Justin W. Stoner DOB: 11-11-87

15241 Jones Creek Village # C Baton Rouge, LA 70816

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $237 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days

in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Random drug screens.