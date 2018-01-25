DA Report through January 11, 2018

District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Thursday, January 11, 2018, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:
Jesse W. Culpepper DOB: 2-8-77
36381 Renniger Road
Denham Springs, l_A 70706
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $400 fine, $237 court
cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days
in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Random
drug screens.
Cacey D. Landrum DOB: 4-5-80
580 Jim Brownlee Road
Shubuta, MS 39360
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days
in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Random
drug screens.
Shawn M. Orourke DOB: 5-2-74
17223 Brogdon Lane
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $312 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days
in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Random drug screens.
Justin W. Stoner DOB: 11-11-87
15241 Jones Creek Village # C Baton Rouge, LA 70816
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 6 months supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $237 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days
in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Random drug screens.