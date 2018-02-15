D’Agostino demolition paused

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The demolition of the Sam D’Agostino building at Jefferson Avenue Court Street is on hold, for now.

The historic building, originally built in 1929, was issued a permit for demolition in January. City leaders immediately began working with the owner to find other options.

Councilman Gary Hubble said the demolition of the D’Agostino building would be a lost connection to the past. He said the cityt will lament its absence like it did when The Magic Theater was torn down.

“We don’t need to lose that building,” Hubble said. “When I’m coming up

Court Street coming home I just visualize that place as an empty spot and it doesn’t look good.”

The D’Agostino Building has long been in the city’s crosshairs for redevelopment. Court Street is center stage for smart growth in the city, but growth requires buy-in from businesses. If refurbished, the building would set an architectural standard for future businesses

Hubble said the redevelopment of the D’Agostino building could serve as a catalyst for the renovation of Historical Downtown Port Allen.

The owner of the building made a verbal commitment with city leaders to hold off demolition plans and hear other options, Hubble said. The West Baton Rouge Museum, Convention and Visitors Bureau and City Coordinator Rose Roche have begun looking into grant, tax exemption and other historical preservation options for the space.