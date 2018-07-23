Dancer of the Year finalist

Joelle Wright

According to Brusly High freshman and first year Pantherette dancer Corinne Robinson, “with hard work, dedication, determination, and the right mindset, you can accomplish anything.”

Robinson is proving just that as she was recently named as a finalist in the Tremaine Dance Competition Dancer of the Year contest when she traveled to Orlando with her fellow Machita Dance Company dancers.

The Dancer of the Year title is a highly prestigious and coveted award that MDC boasts numerous recipients, including former BHS graduates and current dance teachers at MDC, Jordan Prejean and Jade Prejean McCune.

“It was such an amazing experience,” Robinson said. “It was crazy to think that what I had been dreaming about when I was a little kid, came true. I was so beyond thankful to be chosen as a finalist.”

The process of becoming a DOY finalist begins with auditions at the beginning of the competition week, when dancers are taught a ballet combination, and they will be asked to stay or will be cut. A jazz combination is next, and the group is cut down to about 15 dancers who are then interviewed. Once finalists are chosen, they wear a red ribbon all week long and are watched throughout the week as they dance.

Although Robinson wasn’t named as this year’s DOY, she is thankful for the experience of being a finalist and looks forward to the process again, hopefully next year.

“Being a finalist is something that changed my mindset. It made me want to work more efficiently and stay humble. Confidence plays a big role in dance, and I make sure to stay confident no matter what I’m doing,” Robinson said. Even though I may not have gotten Dancer Of The Year, I will not settle for less. I will work even harder to get it. With hard work, dedication, determination, and the right mindset, you can accomplish anything!”

Finishes for MDC competition dances include:

2nd place Senior Musical Theatre Group “Be Italian”

2nd Senior Open Group “Is Someone There?”

2nd Place Teen Jazz Production “Hey Pachuco”

1st Place Teen Lyrical Line “May My Soul Be Found”

1st Place Teen Open Line “You Don’t Own Me”

1st Place Teen Lyrical Group “So It Is”

2nd Place Teen Lyrical Group “Let the Light In”

2nd Place Teen Contemporary Group “Landing”

1st Place Teen Jazz Group “Let’s Get Loud”

2nd Place Teen Contemporary Duo/Trio “Slow Motion Picture”

1st Place Teen Contemporary Duo/Trio “What is That Sound?”

1st Place Junior Jazz Duo/Trio “Conga”

2nd Teen Jazz Solo “Next Best Thing” – Anna Claire Scott

3rd Place Teen Jazz Solo “Paper Skin” – Shyanne LeBlanc

2nd Place Teen Contemporary Solo “If I Had a Boat” – Abby Donahoe

2nd Place Teen Open Solo “Wise Enough” Corinne Robinson

4th Place Junior Musical Theatre Solo “Gimme Gimme” – Hannah Templet