Daycare employee fired for mishandling children

About admin

Cole Williams

Related Posts

2 Comments

  1. 1

    Kimberly

    I wonder if they receive the “School Readiness Child” tax credits from the State and, if so, what are the guidelines required by the State in reporting incidences like this. Good Luck to ALL involved.

    Reply
    1. 1.1

      babycakes

      They probably do not receive any state funding. The facility did report the incident to licensing and contacted child protection. From my experience with daycare, the state will investigate and interview employees and may sit in on classes for several days at a time.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Search

Follow Us

Follow Us on Facebook

300 x 250 #2

300×250
300×250
300×250
300×250

Latest Tweets

Our Partner Sites

The Westside Journal • 668 N Jefferson Ave, Port Allen, LA 70767 • 225-343-2540

Skip to toolbar