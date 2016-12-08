Daycare employee fired for mishandling children

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

An employee at La Petite Maisons Learning Center in Addis was fired last week after the daycare center discovered the woman was roughly handling children as young as 1 years old.

Kandace Landry, 22, 57715 McClung St., Plaquemine, was charged with two counts of simple battery on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Landry was caught on the daycare’s surveillance cameras forcing a pacifier into one child’s mouth and striking a child on the chin on Nov. 9, according to a police report. She was also pictured lifting child off the ground by their arm, according to Addis Police Chief Ricky Anderson.

“I would consider it not typical behavior for a daycare,” Anderson said. “When you pay for someone to watch over your child you expect them to be a little more caring and giving.”

There are other instances of possible battery in the video, but there are only two clear cases of simple battery, Anderson said. The charges were somewhat “questionable,” he said.

Donna Leger, an owner of the daycare, said the employee was terminated immediately after they learned she was mistreating children.

“When we saw that, we terminated the employee immediately,” she said. “We called the police ourselves simply because an employee isn’t supposed to treat a child like that at all.”

The incident only recently came to light after one of the parents, Brandy Hotard, shared her experience on Facebook.

“How is child abuse to several 1-year-olds that happens at a daycare considered a simple battery, a.k.a. a misdemeanor?” Hotard wrote on Facebook after Landry was issued a summons (Dec. 1). “Our laws need some serious tweaking. These kids didn’t have a chance in hell to defend themselves.”

That post incited a slew of responses from Hotard’s friends and other parents, ultimately prompting a written statement from La Petite Maisons the following day. In an email to the parents, the daycare responded:

“We know that you have heard of an incident at La Petite involving an employee that was recently fired. Please allow us to address it directly with those of you that may be concerned. Unfortunately we cannot control what is being said, exaggerated on social media, etc.”

The letter continues: “We want to be very clear that no child was injured… No one. Prompt action was taken, which included immediately terminating the employee and making contact with any family directly involved, as well as contacting appropriate agencies, including our licensing agency and the child welfare office.”

Leger could not verify how long Landry had been employed at the daycare center, but said it had been a while and that the 22-year-old never had any writeups in the past.

“Social media and parents who are not even at our center have made this out to be huge,” Leger said. “There was no abuse or neglect involved. It wasn’t anything serious.”

La Petite Maison attorney William Kleinpeter said he didn’t know what more the company could do. The company completes criminal background checks and provides continuous drug tests during its staff’s employment, he said.

“They don’t have to have cameras, but they did, and the cameras did just what they were supposed to do. You’re dealing with people’s most cherished relation here,” Kleinpeter said. “I think they take it very seriously.”

Another parent, Ashley Woodall, said she was upset with the daycare’s lack of transparency.

“I genuinely want the ownership to be honest with the parents,” said Woodall, whose son was the target of battery. “He would still be at the daycare if they had not lied to me; if they had shown me the footage and not lied to me.”

Woodall said she didn’t see the video footage until she met with police.

Hotard was the first parent to discover the footage. She said she thought something was amiss when she discovered a bite mark on her son (most likely from another child), she said. She showed up at the daycare center to see the security footage, but was told that nothing happened to her son, she said.

“I leave and I just had a gut feeling that something was wrong,” she said.

When she called back, she learned the daycare terminated the employee. Like Woodall, Hotard also felt like she was being deceived, she said.

Although Hotard’s son was not targeted, she wonders if there were additional instances of battery or abuse either from that day or any other day during the year that her son has been enrolled at La Petite Maisons, she said.

“All of this could have been avoided if [they] were just upfront from the beginning and sympathetic,” Hotard said.

Hotard said she is not ruling out a civil suit at this point.

Woodall, Hotard and another parent are the only people to have withdrawn their children from the daycare, Leger said. Woodall is disappointed, but said the issue has been resolved.

“The facility is actually beautiful. It’s a convenient location,” Woodall said. “Unfortunately it’s just not run properly.”

Battery is considered an intentional use of force or violence against someone else and carries up to six months in jail and as much as a $1,000 fine.