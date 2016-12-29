Deep South Bayou Duals next test for Brusly High wrestlers

Staff Report

Photo of Brandon Young by John Dupont/The West Side Journal

The Brusly High School wrestling team, back home from a pre-Christmas trip for competition in Florida, now hosts its own “super” tournament this week.

BHS will team up with Brother Martin High School in New Orleans for the eight annual Deep South Bayou Duals Dec. 29 and 30 at the River Center in Baton Rouge. Teams from more than a dozen states are expected to compete in the invitational, which leads Brusly and other area programs into the thick of the wrestling season.

“Over the past seven years we have been fortunate enough to host many teams from thirteen different states,” head coach Jimmy Bible said. “Our goal is to offer participating teams plenty of quality matches as we constantly strive to bring in excellent competition and diverse styles of wrestling. We also thoroughly enjoy the opportunity to expose our out of state friends to a little bit of Cajun Country.”

The dual meet tournament will consist of pools leading to brackets on day two. Teams will be separated into eight pools on day one to determine bracket placement on day two. The first- and second-place finishers from each pool will advance to the 16-team championship bracket.

Third, fourth, fifth and sixth place pool finishers will advance to four separate eight-team brackets.

Matches will begin 9 a.m. each day.