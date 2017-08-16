Department of Transportation and Development  signs contract to widen I-10

Staff Report

The DOTD signed a contract on Thursday, Aug. 10, to begin widening Interstate 10 from Highland Road to La. Hwy. 73.

The project will increase the lanes from four to six lanes east of the Mississippi River. Construction is expected to begin in early 2018 and will likely last two and a half years, according to the DOTD.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson both said the project is much needed, but that additional, long-term funding will be needed to make significant improvements to the regional transportation infrastructure.

“This is a prime example of prioritizing a critical project that has statewide benefits. Until state lawmakers decide to make the necessary investments to help address the needs our crumbling infrastructure, future projects like this one will be severely limited,” Edwards said. “Those decisions directly impact our citizens who deserve better as well as our economy overall.”

Additional “reliable” funding will be needed to “complete the expansion of the I-10 corridor or the construction of a new bridge,” Wilson said.

The $72 million project is being funded by a combination of federal and state funds, including the use of over $40 million in congressionally authorized repurposed earmarks, which are one-time expenditures.

James Construction Group, LLC, is the contractor for this project.

Though it’s not directly related, a similar project to close the Washington Street Exit, just east of the bridge, is also expected to begin.

Officials announced announced the project would be complete in two years one year ago.