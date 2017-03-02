Deputies chase down inmate

Staff Report

UPDATE: A third inmate in less than three weeks also escaped from the Sheriff’s Office work release program. David Graham reportedly walked off his job site shortly after arriving and was reported missing by his supervisors within 15 minutes. He is still on the loose as of Thursday, March 2.

West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies recaptured another inmate who escaped from the WBRSO work release facility on Monday, Feb. 27. The escape was the second in less than two weeks.

WBRSO spokesman Col. Richie Johnson said that Rickey Lake, 34, was present during Sunday night’s headcount, but was gone at the 12:30 a.m. headcount in the early hours of Monday, according to an article that appeared on WAFB, Channel 9.

After reviewing surveillance footage, deputies found that lake escaped out of a window at the work release facility.

Deputies found him at a trailer park on U.S. Hw. 190 at his girlfriend’s residence. When deputies arrived, Lake took his girlfriends car and led the deputies in a brief chase. Lake ditched the car and tried to outrun deputies on foot, but was captured shortly after.

He was in jail for a theft charge and was a garden trustee, WAFB reported.