Devall Middle principal Laree Taylor runner up for state title

Breanna Smith

bresmith143@gmail.com

Principal of Devall Middle School, Laree Taylor, was selected as a semi-finalist for the 2017 State Principal of the Year in July.

Taylor was recognized at the West Baton Rouge School Board’s September meeting.

“We wanted to give her the recognition that she deserves,” district Superintendent Wes Watts said.

This is Taylor’s fifth year as principal at Devall Middle, and she has loved every minute of it, she said.

“This is a special place with incredible teachers,” Taylor said.

Taylor has spent more than 30 years as an educator, including 14 years in alternative education, she said. She coached many high school students through the English Exit Exam during her years in alternative education, she said.

She said her biggest accomplishment as an educator is that there was never one student in the alternative education setting that did not earn a high school diploma because of the English assessment.

Before coming to Devall, Taylor worked as the Curriculum Specialist for the West Feliciana Parish School System.

She was among 24 semi-finalists.

“I was so excited and humbled,” Taylor said about the nomination.

Each year, district superintendents may select three outstanding teachers to forward to the State Department of Education for the teacher and principal of the year competitions.

A State Principal of the Year is chosen for elementary, middle and high school each year.

Sedric Clark, principal of Mansfield High School was awarded the 2017 State Principal of the Year Award.

Taylor enjoys cooking, reading and going to LSU football and baseball games in her free time, she said.