Devall Middle teacher named 2018 La. National Guard Military Spouse of the Year

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The role of a military spouse is not always easy, but the flexibility West Side resident Angela Lee learned as an educator helped her embrace the role when she married Sgt. Jason Lee in 2011. And it is a role she does well. So well, in fact, she was named the 2018 Louisiana National Guard Spouse of the Year.

Angela is a special education teacher and cheer coach at Devall Middle. Her heart set on helping others, patience and flexibility extend far beyond the classroom.

The Lee family’s natural disaster emergency plan begins with saying goodbye to Sgt. Jason Lee, as he leaves for the 1021st Engineer Company base in Covington, Louisiana. In his 17 years of service, Jason has been deployed to Afghanistan and Kuwait, assisted after several hurricanes and aided in water rescue in both the Louisiana and Texas 2016 floods.

“I’m married to someone who is willing to sacrifice everything for others,” she said. “It’s an honor.”

During Jason’s first deployment cycle, Angela had no idea there were resources available to make the transition easier for her and her family. Then, she learned about the Family Readiness Group. The group is a support system for soldiers and their families, which helps during the transition of deployment cycles, hosts social events and acts as a morale booster for the unit.

When she learned about the Family Readiness Group, she immediately joined. In 2014, Angela became the leader of the Family Readiness Group for the 1021st Engineer Company. She spends many weekends helping soldiers locate resources to get them through a hard time, educating them about resources, and providing moral support.

“Being a military spouse is not just being supportive of my husband,” she said. “I’m supportive of his whole unit.”

Unlike most other branches of the military, members of the Army National Guard and their families do not live on a base. The distance between families makes it difficult to make connections with others going through the same struggles who truly understand, Lee said. The Family Readiness Group works to fill the gap of distance.

Deployment cycles can occur with little to no notice, as members provide assistance during unpredictable natural disasters. For spouses and children, this can be a difficult transition.

“I tell families don’t try to do it on your own,” she said.

Angela looks forward to using her title and platform as the 2018 National Guard Spouse of the Year to educate families of soldiers about the support and resources available.