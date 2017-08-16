District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Thursday, August 3, 2017, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

John W. Amburgy DOB: 4-26-97
7921 First Street Addis, LA 70710 Charge: Underage Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 3 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a
month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $311.50 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend
Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days
in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Random Drug Screens.
Jerasha M. Bowman DOB: 4-10-79
2673 Fairfield Avenue
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $311.50 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend
Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days
in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Random
Drug Screens.
Frederick D. Buford DOB: 4-19-72
6016 Peppertree
Alexandria, LA 71303
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $311.50 court cost,
$125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2
days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Random Drug Screens.
KirbyJ. Caillet DOB: 6-25-90
193 Chemin Netairie
Youngsville, LA 70592
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $236.50 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Random Drug Screens.
Richard D. Mathews DOB: 8-22-61
5370 Island Road
Jarreau, LA 70749
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $236.50 court cost,
$125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2
days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Random Drug Screens.
Ormise Scott DOB: 4-1-59
24840 Ferdinand Street
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Second Offense
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 2 years supervised probation with a $40 a
month supervision fee. Special condition pay $750 fine, $236.50 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform thirty (30) eight hour days of community service or serve 15
days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Random Drug Screens. Must wear scram bracelet for 6 months.
Jacques T. Snearl DOB: 10-20-76
1305 Michigan Avenue
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 years supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $236.50 court cost,
$125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2
days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Random Drug Screens.
Richard J. Ward, Jr.
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish