District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Thursday, August 3, 2017, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

John W. Amburgy DOB: 4-26-97

7921 First Street Addis, LA 70710 Charge: Underage Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 3 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $250 fine, $311.50 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend

Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days

in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Random Drug Screens.

Jerasha M. Bowman DOB: 4-10-79

2673 Fairfield Avenue

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $311.50 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend

Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days

in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Random

Drug Screens.

Frederick D. Buford DOB: 4-19-72

6016 Peppertree

Alexandria, LA 71303

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $311.50 court cost,

$125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2

days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Random Drug Screens.

KirbyJ. Caillet DOB: 6-25-90

193 Chemin Netairie

Youngsville, LA 70592

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $236.50 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Random Drug Screens.

Richard D. Mathews DOB: 8-22-61

5370 Island Road

Jarreau, LA 70749

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $236.50 court cost,

$125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2

days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Random Drug Screens.

Ormise Scott DOB: 4-1-59

24840 Ferdinand Street

Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Second Offense

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 2 years supervised probation with a $40 a

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $750 fine, $236.50 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform thirty (30) eight hour days of community service or serve 15

days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Random Drug Screens. Must wear scram bracelet for 6 months.

Jacques T. Snearl DOB: 10-20-76

1305 Michigan Avenue

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 years supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $236.50 court cost,

$125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2

days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Random Drug Screens.

Richard J. Ward, Jr.

District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish