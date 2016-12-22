District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Thursday, December 8, 2016, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

Ilir Bersha DOB: 11-5-73
1013 Clumer Court NE
Leesburg, VA 22070
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $311.50 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail.
Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Adrian Zeus Carter DOB: 11-19-76
251 Old Highway 26
Lucedale, MS 39452
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $311.50 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail.
Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Steven C. Garrard DOB: 6-22-86
119 Pleasant View Drive
Lafayette, LA 70503
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Henry L. Harris Jr. DOB: 1 -19-74
11535 Bayou Road
Maringouin, LA 70757
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $400 fine, $311.50 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform thirty (30) eight hour days of community service or serve 10 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Hendrick Wayne Hayes DOB: 12-11 -69
9003 Fontaine Lane
Maringouin, LA 70757
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $400 fine, $311.50 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance
Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail.
Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Cheri L. Jackson DOB: 7-9-58
23025 Highway 1 # 3B
Plaquemine, LA 70764
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $311.50 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance
Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail.
Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Jennifer Okafor DOB: 2-6-58
3630 River Park Lane # 57
Addis, LA 70710
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $311.50 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance
Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail.
Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Odell Whitmore
3422 Fort Meyer Avenue
Baton Rouge, LA 70814
Charge: Driving While IntoxicatedDOB: 8-23-56
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a
month supervision fee. Special condition pay $350 fine, $311.50 court cost,
$125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four(4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail.
Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Richard J. Ward, Jr.
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish