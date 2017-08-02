District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Thursday, July 13, 2017, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

Eli Benton DOB: 3-18-52

5869 St. Katherine Avenue

Baton Rouge, LA 70805

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 2 years supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $311.50 court cost,

$125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.

Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Random

Drug Screens.

Michael P. Benton DOB: 6-3-75

46093 Randall Road

Hammond, LA 70401

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Second Offense

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 2 years supervised probation with a $40 a

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $750 fine, $311.50 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend

Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform thirty (30) eight hour days of community service or serve 15 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Random Drug Screens. Interlock device for 6 months.

Ellen R. Berry DOB: 11-9-64

2959 Denham Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70805

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 2 years supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $311.50 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2

days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Random Drug Screens.

Deldrain I. Bessex DOB: 7-2-74

10940 Grosse Tete Drive

Maringouin, LA 70757

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Second Offense

Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served. Concurrent.

Matthew Collor DOB: 8-22-61

18005 Willow Street

Grosse Tete, LA 70740

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 2 years supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $236.50 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fu nd, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend

Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2

days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Random Drug Screens.

Carlos G. Diaz DOB: 10-15-88

5816 Levenwood Lane

Austin, LA 78724

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 2 years supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $311.50 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2

days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Random Drug Screens.

Robert C. Harrison DOB: 11-28-61

25470 Flight Street

Abita Springs, LA 70420

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 2 years supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $311.50 court cost,

$125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Random Drug Screens.

Rodney D. Johnson DOB: 6-29-76

9343 Martinique Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70810

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 2 years supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $311.50 court cost,

$125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Random Drug Screens.

Vernon P. Mouret Jr. DOB: 11-17-91

1803 Sharlot Blvd.

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 2 years supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $311.50 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Attend

Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Random Drug Screens.

David Salas Jr. DOB: 1-13-93

2743 Avenue D

Ingleside, TX 78362

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 2 years supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $311.50 court cost,

$125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Random Drug Screens.

Amber L Warner DOB: 12-10-91

1181 Ash borne Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70805

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Second Offense

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 2 years supervised probation with a $40 a

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $750 fine, $311.50 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend

Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform thirty (30) eight hour days of community service or serve 15 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Random Drug Screens. Interlock device for 6 months.

Brian Deron White DOB: 11-29-85

10325 Railroad Avenue

Maringouin, LA 70757

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 2 years supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $236.50 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend

Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Random Drug Screens.

Richard J. Ward, Jr.

District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish