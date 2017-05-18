District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Thursday, May 4, 2017, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. conviction report
Dillon Allemond DOB: 12-1-92
9876 Powell Denham Springs, LA 70726
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspend all but 30 days. 2 years bench probation.
Cassie Watson Calamia DOB: 2-2-78
7364 Walker Street
Sorrento, LA 70778
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $311.50 court cost,
$150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Brandon D. Castille DOB: 9-8-89
130 Swan Street
Rayne, LA 70578
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $311.50 court cost $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish
jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Lacie R. Czop DOB: 2-8-88
6195 Island Road
Jarreau, LA 70749
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $311.50 court cost $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish
jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Johnny Dunn DOB: 5-21-52
11725 Rist Road
Clinton, LA 70722 Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $311.50 court cost $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish
jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Brett Joseph Home DOB: 1-9-81
3697 Highway 190 West # 40 D Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $311.50 court cost $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish
jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Christopher Jackson DOB: 12-9-83
1905 Bay Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Second Offense
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 2 years supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $750 fine, $236.50 court cost, $50 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform thirty (30) eight hour days of
community service or serve 10 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse
evaluation and treatment.
Alexander B. Jamieson DOB: 8-26-63
4093 Hogan Drive #4103
Tyler, TX 75709
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a
month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $311.50 court cost
$150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish
jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Jeffery W.Taylor DOB: 11-20-64
1534 Highway 190 West # 46 Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $311.50 court cost $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish
jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.
Brandon K. Young DOB: 1-13-93
10024 Highway 421
St. Francisville, LA 70775
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $311.50 court cost $150 Indigent Defender Fund, $150 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish
jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.