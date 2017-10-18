District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Thursday, October 5, 2017, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

Chantz T. Gilbert DOB: 2-2-90

39536 Lakota Lane

Denham Springs, LA 70706

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Second Offense

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $750 fine, $311.50 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Credit for time served. Random Drug Screens. Interlock device for 6 months.

Marvin G. Henderson DOB: 12-30-73

24625 Hebert Street

Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Second Offense

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $750 fine, $311.50 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform forty (40) eight hour days of community service or serve 10 days

in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Interlock device for 6 months. Credit for time served.

Jeffery Lane Hensley DOB: 9-1-66

2791 Rush Street

Lake Charles, LA 70601

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Second Offense

Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.

Bruce E.James DOB: 3-19-62

24979 Bruce Street

Plaquemine, LA 70764

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $311.50 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days

in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Bobby C.May DOB: 11-2-74

3351 Geronimo Street

Baton Rouge, l_A 70805

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $311.50 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days

in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Linda M. Williams DOB: 5-17-68

9101 Memorial Blvd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70807

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $236.50 court cost, $125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail. Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment.

Richard J. Ward, Jr.

District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish