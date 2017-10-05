District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Thursday, September 14, 2017, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

Martin G. Diaz DOB: 10-3-64

5530 Flynn Road

Port Allen, LA 70767

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.

Jason M. Thompson DOB: 12-30-73

125 Jay Street

Brusly, LA 70719

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated

Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a

month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $311.50 court cost,

$125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend

Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.

Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days

in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Random

Drug Screens.

Evan M. Tullos DOB: 10-8-95

14434 Waterloo

Ventress, LA 70783

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Second Offense

Sentence: 6 months parish jail.

Richard J. Ward, Jr.

District Attorney

West Baton Rouge Parish