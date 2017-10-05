District Attorney Richard J. Ward, Jr. reports that on Thursday, September 14, 2017, the following persons were convicted on the charges listed below and were sentenced accordingly:

Martin G. Diaz DOB: 10-3-64
5530 Flynn Road
Port Allen, LA 70767
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail. Credit for time served.
Jason M. Thompson DOB: 12-30-73
125 Jay Street
Brusly, LA 70719
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated
Sentence: 6 months parish jail/suspended. 1 year supervised probation with a $40 a
month supervision fee. Special condition pay $300 fine, $311.50 court cost,
$125 Indigent Defender Fund, $125 Criminal Court Fund. Attend
Substance Abuse Driver Improvement or serve 8 days in the parish jail.
Perform four (4) eight hour days of community service or serve 2 days
in the parish jail. Get substance abuse evaluation and treatment. Random
Drug Screens.
Evan M. Tullos DOB: 10-8-95
14434 Waterloo
Ventress, LA 70783
Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Second Offense
Sentence: 6 months parish jail.
Richard J. Ward, Jr.
District Attorney
West Baton Rouge Parish