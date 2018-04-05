Dollar General an oasis in Erwinville

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The Dollar General in Erwinville has become an oasis in the food desert.

The store at 13036 Highway 190 West in Erwinville now offers produce and expanded frozen and refrigerated food options, according to a statement from the company. The USDA considers Erwinville a food desert because it is a low-income census tract where a significant share of residents in the area have low access to supermarkets with healthy food options. Vehicle accessibility is another factor in Erwinville status as a food desert.

A large share of Erwinville residents are more than one urban mile or 20 rural miles from a grocery store, according to the USDA Food Access

Research Atlas. In addition, more than 100 households in the area have no access to a vehicle and are more than half of a mile from the nearest supermarket.

A “low income” census tract is one with at least 20 percent of the residents below poverty or median family income below 80 percent of the area’s median family income.

“We are excited to welcome the community to see our recently remodeled located in Erwinville,” Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development said in a statement. “We hope our customers enjoy the fresh layout and design, as well as the new product assortment including produce and expanded food assortments.”

The future development of the Erwinville Village Center is a priority in the WBR Retail Development Plan adopted last year and could offer another oasis in coming years.