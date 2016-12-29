Dorothy Dean (Guillot) Donachricha

Dorothy passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2016 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge at the age of 82. She was a native of Winnsboro and resident of Port Allen. She was homemaker to her husband and 6 children. Visiting was Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with Rite of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, conducted by Deacon Bob McDonner. Burial followed in Grace Memorial Park in Plaquemine. She is survived by her three daughters, Kathy D. Arnold and husband Roger, Donna Phillippe and husband Ned, all of Port Allen, Robin McDonald and husband John, Gonzales; two sons, George Donachricha and wife Reba, and Gregory Donachricha, all of Port Allen; one sister, Mary Langlois, New Roads; one brother, Irwin Guillot and wife Karen, Erwinville; 10 grandchildren, Roxanne King, Michael Arnold, Derrick Ducrepont, Kayla Titus, Dallas and Danny Chenevert, Amy Donachricha, Carrie Donachricha, Kristy Chase, Joey Donachricha; and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death her husband, George Donachricha, Sr.; son, Danny Joe Donachricha; granddaughter, Megan Donachricha; parents, Wilno and Gladys Ferrington Guillot; several brothers and sisters. Pallbearers were her grandsons. Please share memories and sympathies at www.wilbertservices.com.

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0