DOTD Secretary talks traffic, taxes

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Despite a money shortage largely freezing state highway and bridge construction and the legislature’s killing of a gas tax to fund infrastructure, the need still looms. Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson only cried about spilled milk– the unpassed tax– for a bit at the March WBR Chamber of Commerce luncheon before discussing creative financing options utilized for upcoming projects aimed at easing traffic troubles.

“We’re going to focus on overlays, bridge replacement and repairs. Why? Because I don’t want to add responsibility if I can’t meet my current responsibility,” Wilson said.

A new bridge is on the distant horizon, but the near future holds construction and carpooling.

Construction

West Baton Rouge Parish will not see any multi-million dollar mega projects, but congestion and bridge backup will be eased by interstate widening projects through Ascension parish.

“While you may not see construction in this parish or this side of the river, you will reap tremendous benefits,” Wilson said.

The widening of I-10 from Highland Road to La. 73 in Ascension broke ground in January. After construction, the additional lanes will break up the bottleneck on the bridge, Wilson said. Construction is expected to take from five to seven years.

A new Washington Street off-ramp will also alleviate the bottleneck on the bridge, Wilson said. The off-ramp will prevent cars from having to cross lanes to exit when coming from 110. The project is set to begin in a matter of weeks and will take 300 working days to complete.

“It’s going to help, not solve the problem,” Wilson said.

The next step will be the widening of I-10 from the bridge to the I-10/I-12 split. A constructability study is in progress to designate which parts of the project should be prioritized, what aspects have to be rebuilt and what needs to be replaced. By the time a final decision has been made at the end of the year, the state and DOTD will have the $350 million in hand and be ready for construction, Wilson said.

Local projects to be let this year have a small dollar value but carry a huge impact, Wilson said. The Oak Street Bridge over Poydras Bayou and addition of a westbound right turn lane on La. 986 will be let this month. In the next six months, a project will be let for railroad signalization in Addis and the removal and overlay of the La. 1 railroad crossing.

A new bridge on U.S. 190 at La. 415 has been approved by the State Transportation Improvement Program. The nearly $60 million project will likely be let in the next four to five years.

Carpooling

The Capital Region Planning Commission (CRPC) and DOTD launched the Commuter Krewe of Louisiana in East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Iberville and Livingston parishes last week to encourage ride sharing options in anticipation of construction congestion. The $1.5 million three-year program replaced the Geaux Ride carpool program.

The ride-share project seeks to put fewer cars on the road to minimize gridlock and the effects of construction. According to Census estimates, 89 percent of people traveling for work in West Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes cross the Mississippi River Bridge alone.

The Commuter Krewe program will build partnerships with regional employers throughout the Capital Region to help make commuters aware of alternatives to single occupancy vehicles for traveling to and from workplaces.

“This is a free and easy program that allows commuters to create a profile, identify where you commute to and from, and find a compatible person to share the ride,” CRPC Executive Director Jamie Setze said in a statement. “We’re working with large employers and the public to encourage everyone to join the Commuter Krewe that’s right for you.”