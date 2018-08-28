DOTD, I10 BR Project Team to hold public meeting

Staff report

Editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) and I10BR Project team will host a public meeting at the Addis Community Center on Wednesday, Aug. 29. from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Improvements to the I-10 Corridor from LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish to Essen Lane in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The meeting will be an open-house style format to solicit public comment on the project, as it is currently in the planning stage. Representatives of the project team will be in attendance to receive comments and answer questions related to the planning and environmental analysis.

The meeting is second in a series of three to be held in the Capital Region. All meetings will provide the same information.

For more information on the project, and to see a map of the study area visit https://i10br.com/.