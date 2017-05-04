DOTD opens SB on Intracoastal

Quinn Welsch

The DOTD reopened the southbound lane of La. Hwy. 1 over the Intracoastal Canal to heavy vehicles on Monday, May 1, after a month of weight restrictions.

The Intracoastal bridge had been restricted to 15-25 ton trucks since March 31, after DOTD inspectors found cracks in the steel angles that support it. The northbound lane over the bridge still has a weight restriction, but the DOTD expects the full repairs should be complete before June.

The restrictions have proven difficult for local industry especially.

“Our current infrastructure has placed us in an unpredictable situation,” wrote Dow Chemical spokeswoman Stacy Chiasson in an emailed statement to The Journal. “Due to the nature of our logistics, we have had to calculate the costs load by load to understand real impact. But, we do know it’s costing us more than we initially thought. It makes for an uncompetitive business environment when you combine the added costs of doing business with the fact that there is no plan to improve our situation going forward.”

West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot said the DOTD recently found more angles that need to be replaced than were originally announced.

Additional DOTD workers have been called to the site to help “expedite” the process, he said.

State troopers have guarded the entrances to the Intracoastal bridge to inspect 18-wheelers travelling across it. Vehicles travelling northbound on La. Hwy. 1 have to detour at the Sunshine Bridge and travel along Interstate 10 across the Horace Wilkinson Bridge to reach Port Allen.