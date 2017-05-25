DOTD removes weight limit on canal crossing

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The DOTD announced last week that the load limit for the northbound lanes of the La. Hwy. 1 Intracoastal bridge has been lifted. The southbound posting was lifted on May 1.

The load limit was lowered in both directions in late March when a routine bridge inspection discovered structural damage to steel angle plates, which are used to connect beams and girders to caps on the bridge, according to the DOTD. At the time, it was estimated that the load posting would be lifted by June.

“I’m thankful to all who worked tirelessly to get this bridge repaired in such a timely manner and to the bridge inspection team that discovered the deficiencies,” DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said. “Safety and economic development are both top concerns for the department. The department had to lower the weight limits on the Intracoastal bridge to protect travelers because heavy loads would have further damaged the angle plates.”

The lower limit was posted for just 50 days while the contractor, C.E.C., of Lafayette, replaced 672 angle plates that fasten the bridge floor beams to the lower support structure. Work was conducted in 11-hour shifts, seven days per week, the DOTD said.

Painting of the angle plates will continue, but at this stage of the project the load posting can be released to allow all legal loads to use the structure. Work will continue to complete the painting until final completion within the next two weeks.

“When this bridge was load posted it caused commercial vehicles to take a lengthy alternate route,” Wilson said. “I appreciate the businesses and industries in the area for being patient while the repairs were conducted and our partners at Louisiana State Police for their assistance.”