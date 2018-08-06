DOTD wants to hear from you

Staff report

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will hold three public meetings to gather public input regarding the proposed improvements along I-10 from LA 415 in Port Allen to Essen Lane in Baton Rouge.

This proposed project will be partially funded with $360 million through Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle Bonds, also known as GARVEE Bonds, which was announced earlier this year as part of the State’s Transportation Master Plan.

The meetings will be held in an open house format where attendees can ask questions and receive information regarding the widening of I-10. There will be a presentation at the start of the meeting and the same information will be provided in a taped presentation that will be shown continuously during the meeting. A continuous multimedia presentation will be shown at the meeting, as well as additional project information such as exhibits, alternative plans and an interactive exercise that will be available for the public to submit input regarding community connections and context-sensitive solutions.

Representatives from DOTD and the project team will be available at the open house to answer questions and discuss issues related to the project.

A public meeting will be held in West Baton Rouge:

Wednesday, August 29, 2018

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Addis Community Center

7520 Highway 1 South

Addis, LA 70710

Two meetings will be held in East Baton Rouge:

Tuesday, August 28, 2018

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

McKinley Middle Magnet School

1550 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Thursday, August 30, 2018

5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Baton Rouge Marriott

5500 Hilton Ave.

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Should you require special assistance due to a disability to participate in this public meeting, please contact Franklin Associates by mail at the address shown below, or by telephone at 225-389-6518, at least five working days prior to the meetings.