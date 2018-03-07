Douglas Ragan Young,

73, went to the great card game in the sky March 1, 2018. He was involved in many civic organization through his life: the Shriners Club, WBR Sherriff’s Posse, as well as a 34th level Mason. He loved to cook for any cause. He was a member of the First Baptist Church. He held the office of City Constable as well as owner/editor of the West Side Journal in the 80&90s. We was a proud member of our Armed Services. He graduated from Riverside Military Academy and William Carey University. He is preceded in death by his wife Thelma McKay Young, parents L.D. and Lora Mae Young, brother L.D. Young Jr. He is survived by children Terry and Michelle Young Tate; Jeffrey and Dana Young Kahn; grandchildren Hannah Grace Cassano, Rachel, Lauren and Jack Kahn, sister Loretta Young Decuir and a dear friend Linda Aguillard. A private memorial service will be held for children and grandchildren. The family asks for acts of kindness be performed in lieu of flowers or donations.

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0