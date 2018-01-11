Dow apprenticeship registered with LWC

Staff Report

Dow Chemical Company became the latest program to seek registration through the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Dow’s 3-year apprenticeship program offers classroom instruction and on-the-job training in the manufacturing careers of instrument electrical technician, chemical process technician and millwright.

The registration of the program will provide additional opportunities for local veterans and community members to build the future workforce, Louisiana Operations Apprenticeship Tech Leader Dustin Troxclair said.

The program currently has 21 apprentices enrolled, nine of which are from the West Side. Apprentices attend 15 credit hours of college courses, study for 15 hours and work on site for 10 hours to make 40 hours of pay each week.

Apprentices earn an associate degree in their chosen craft through Dow’s partnerships with River Parishes Community College and South Central Louisiana Technical College.

“Dow’s registration with the state is a continuation of a program that has achieved much success throughout the country,” said Joseph Hollins, LWC Director of Apprenticeship. “Dow has been recognized as an apprenticeship leader by the U.S. Department of Labor, and we fully expect that legacy to continue here in Louisiana.”

Dow plans to hire around 20 additional apprentices in 2018, Troxclair said.

The students in the Dow-WBR Stem Academy & the Skilled Craft programs often apply to the apprenticeship program, Coordinator of Career and Technical Education for WBR Schools Mary Arrasmith said.

“We think it is an amazing opportunity to earn an associate degree in a high-wage, high-demand field while also receiving on-the-job training,” Arrasmith said.

Though not guaranteed, the intent is that the apprentices would fill full-time positions upon completion of the program the release said.

Former students who completed the program speak highly of the benefits they received through the program Arrasmith said.

“Our agency is excited to welcome Dow to our registered apprenticeship family,” LWC Executive Director Ava Dejoie said. “The program’s track record speaks for itself and sets the standard for what we hope to achieve through every on-the-job training initiative. Manufacturing jobs are the backbone of our economy, so it is imperative that we continue to build this industry’s labor force with highly-skilled workers.”