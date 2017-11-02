Dow celebrates $2B in growth

Staff Report

Dow Chemical Company commemorated the startup and commissioning of $2 billion in investments in the state of Louisiana with a ribbon cutting ceremony at its Plaquemine facility, attended by officials and business leaders of West Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes.

Dow’s expansion in West Baton Rouge and Iberville parishes announced in August, 2013, includes construction of two new polyolefin plants designed to produce next-generation synthetic rubber and high-performance polyethylene, along with 1 million square feet of warehousing. The investment includes boosting Dow’s ethylene capacity as well as a new command center for the company’s hydrocarbons operations – a restart of an existing ethylene unit in St. Charles Parish.

“The investments we’re celebrating today will be a tremendous part of Dow’s future, and integral to our strategy by expanding our family of high performance polymers for flexible packaging that our customers are demanding,” said Jim Fitterling, Dow president. “We’re thankful for the support we’ve received from the community as well as from our local, state and national representatives. Without their support, as well as the hard work of our employees and partners working diligently every day to safely meet our construction timeline, this investment would not have been possible.”

Louisiana Operations is Dow’s largest plant in the state and one of the largest petrochemical facilities in Louisiana. The 3,300- acre integrated manufacturing site produces more than 50 different basic and specialty chemical products. The Plaquemine expansion is part of Dow’s comprehensive plan to increase the company’s ethylene and propylene production, an effort representing a $6 billion investment in the company’s Gulf Coast operations in recent years.

“At 61 years old, the future never looked so bright for Dow’s Louisiana Operations,” says Eduardo Do Val, site director of Dow Louisiana Operations in Plaquemine.