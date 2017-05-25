Dow opens Addis warehouses

Breanna Smith

Dow Chemical cut the ribbon on their two new polyethylene packaging and distribution warehouses on Tuesday, May 23, in a celebration with West Side leaders and Dow’s partners for the project.

The packaging center will be able to produce 2,600 bags of polyethylene (or plastic) per hour, Dow logistics leader Doug Sturgis said.

That is enough to fill 12-15 rail cars each day, Sturgis said.

The packaging center is up and running, but there are still parts of the machines being “debugged,” Sturgis said. The 600,000 square foot storage facility is waiting on the plant, but should be running in about a month, Dow industrial park Director Larry Rushing said.

“Everything will crank up in the next two to three weeks,” Rushing said.

The distribution warehouse is a 2,000-foot long, 400-footwide, climate controlled facility that can hold 110 million pounds of storage, XPO logistics manager Brian Lessard said.

West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley “Pee Wee” Berthelot thanked Dow for its investment in the parish.

Berthelot is especially thankful to Dow for running trucks mostly at night to help minimize traffic problems, he said.

“We couldn’t have had a better partner,” he said.

The expansion in West Baton Rouge is a strategic part of Dow’s growth strategy, Dow business and supply Director Dave Kyle said.

“This has been a safe, collaborative effort,” Kyle said.