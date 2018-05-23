Dreams of new bridge one step closer to reality

Breanna Smith

A new bridge is inching closer to becoming reality. A Senate Bill to create a five-parish regional authority to find financing solutions for a new bridge was sent to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ desk for final approval. He is expected to make a decision this week on Senate Bill 496, which passed in the House and Senate with an overwhelming majority.

“I have no reason to think he won’t sign it,” Sen. Rick Ward (R-Port Allen) who supported the bill said.

The regional authority, named the Capital Area Road and Bridge District, will be responsible for finding revenue to finance road and bridge projects to alleviate traffic congestion in the five-parish district. The district is comprised of East and West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston and Iberville parishes.

The construction of a new bridge is required if a plan is implemented. The centerpiece of the plan is required to be a new bridge because the bridge is the centerpiece of traffic issues in the region, Ward said.

Ward said he hopes the board would have a plan in front of voters for Spring 2019 elections.

“Hopefully we can get everybody in place to start meeting as soon as possible,” Ward said. “We have a lot of ground to cover as far as a feasible plan.”

A seven-member board of commissioners will develop funding and infrastructure plans for the project. The board will be made up of the five parish presidents, Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson or his appointee and a resident from the district appointed by Gov. Edwards.

Parish presidents serving on the board also have the option of appointing someone in their place. West Baton Rouge Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot said he fully intends to represent the parish on the board.

Berthelot has no doubt a new bridge would solve a lot of the region’s traffic issues and sees this board as an opportunity for the region to gain control of the situation, he said.

A variety of funding options are available to the district in the bill, which is intentionally broad.

“We left it as wide open as possible so the commission can try to put together a good plan with a lot of feedback from the general public,” Ward said.

Private-public partnerships in the form of tolls and four taxing options are available for funding the project, all of which must be approved by voters in the region. The board may present the voters with an annual parcel fee not to exceed $500, levying a sales tax not to exceed 1% or issuing bonds secured by ad valorem and sales taxes.

Ward hopes a large percentage of the project will be funded with a tolling system through a public-private partnership. Tolls would relieve a lot of the local cost, he said. Berthelot has his eye on the one-cent sales tax legislators are looking at rolling back in the upcoming special fiscal session.

If the temporary tax ends and is replaced by voters in the region with a half-cent sales tax, it would produce about $90 million in one year. The revenue from the sales tax could then be bonded out to begin work on the project. A half-cent tax would “probably be enough” Ward said.

A sales tax will give the region the ability to make money from visitors from surrounding areas and tourists, not just residents in the way a property tax would, Berthelot said.

While rough estimates of a “billion-dollar bridge” have swirled, traffic and feasibility studies must be done before a location or funding can be determined. This process could take from two to three years and optimistically, construction would take about five years, Ward said.

The bill has no set timeline on devising a plan or implementing it, but it is a step forward.

The state and the federal government have no timetable on alleviating the regional traffic problem through the creation of a bridge, Ward said. This is evidenced by the tabling of the replacement of the Intracoastal Canal, which was set to be replaced in 2021. The project was tabled indefinitely due to lack of funds.

“Now is our opportunity to do something for ourselves,” Berthelot said. “But if [the voters] don’t feel like it’s worth it, we’re just going to sit here.”