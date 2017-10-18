‘DumpsterAlley’ debate canned… for now

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

Residents of Sharp Lane left the West Baton Rouge Parish Council meeting satisfied after a measure to enforce garbage collections in their rural subdivision failed on Thursday, Oct. 12.

The measure was the latest in a series of Parish Council discussions since March of this year, though the issue has persisted for much longer. At its core, the residents of Sharp Lane, a private road, are accused of creating an unsightly garbage collection point, referred to as “Dumpster Alley” by their neighbor Charlie Simoneaux, a resident of the adjacent Rene Street.

The residents, some of them a mile away from the garbage collection point, say they don’t want a garbage truck damaging their private road, so they leave the cans on site. The residents live on several lots split up into about a 100 acres on the border of Pointe Coupee Parish.

“We would love to have garbage trucks come to our home, but we need someone to maintain that,” said resident Brett Payne. The residents pay for their own road maintenance, he said.

But that solution is just one of many that stakeholders have failed to compromise on.

The parish cannot accept a road into its maintenance schedule unless it meets a certain criteria, said Parish Councilman Barry Hugghins, who represents the residents on Sharp Lane.

“We have a defensible position if someone has an accident if we control the quality of the road to a certain standard,” he said.

The Parish Council originally deferred the discussion during an August meeting to come up with a better solution.

Hugghins, for one, suggested implementing a fenced off dumpster at the location.

The residents have made improvements to the appearance of the collection point and have moved their trash cans to the property of their neighbor, with his permission, Tabitha Bonaventure said.

“Some of us don’t have big pickup trucks to bring them home,” added Anna Payne.

Officials have also discussed using a “satellite” vehicle to pick up trash on Sharp Lane, such as a pickup truck.

Councilman Gary Spillman introduced an ordinance requiring residents to retrieve garbage cans within 24 hours after garbage pickup. Councilman Ricky Loupe expressed uncertainty over the bill from the start.

“I don’t know what the answer is but there has to be a better one,” Loupe said.

“Who is going to enforce the 24 hours after garbage collection? Will there be a full staff of garbage police?” Councilman Chris Kershaw asked.

Parish Council members would be responsible to deal with trash complaints per each of their districts if the ordinance was approved, Spillman said.

Residents on 18 other private roads allow Republic Services to pick up trash from their homes. To do so, all residents on the road must sign a waiver permitting the garbage trucks through.

There are only five homes on Sharp Lane, but they present a “microcosm” of a much larger situation taking place in the parish, Hugghins said. Dismayed at the inconclusive meeting, he expects the issue will reach the Parish Council chambers again.

“It’s not going to get better, it’s going to get worse,” he said. “As we cease to be a less rural parish, some of these things will have to be upgraded.

Before the Parish Council meeting ended, Spillman also warned of a similar outcome.

“If people in that subdivision start buying up lots down there, you’re going to have 25 trash cans,” he said to the residents.