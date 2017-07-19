E. Gaidry named interim judge after Free retires

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The Louisiana Supreme Court appointed retired Judge Edward “Jimmy” Gaidry as a temporary judge to fill a vacancy left in the 18th Judicial District Court after Judge Robin Free announced his retirement, effective on July 13.

The interim appointment will last through the end of the year, or until the vacancy can be filled, according to a release from Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Jefferson Hughes III.

Gaidry served as a district judge in the 32nd Judicial District Court in Terrebonne Parish from 1985 to 2002. He was elected to the First Circuit Court of Appeals where he served until 2013.

Gaidry’s areas of law expertise focus primarily in estate planning, general corporate and judicial appointments from the Louisiana Supreme Court, according to his business website.

An election will be held this spring, though its unknown if there will be a special election earlier than that, according to the West Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters Office.