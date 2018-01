Staff Report

Elementary schools and Devall Middle School will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16 due to weather. Parish middle and high schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

Holy Family School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. today according to Principal Michael Comeau.

Superintendent Watts will continue to monitor weather conditions for the remainder of the week, a release from WBR School said.

This page will be updated as new developments occur.