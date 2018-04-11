Early voting April 14-21

Staff Report

Early Voting for the April 28, 2018 General Election will be held in the Registrar of Voters office located in the Courthouse Annex Building, 883 7th St., Suite A, Port Allen beginning on Saturday, April 14, 2018 and ending on Saturday, April 21, 2018, excluding Sunday, April 15, West Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters, Stacy Ryan Krebs announced.

Tonya Lurry, a no party candidate, and Tom McCormick, a Republican candidate, are in the runoff for the seat on the 18th Judicial District Court

Hours for Early Voting are 8:30 am until 6:00 pm each day. Please contact her office at (225)336-2421 for additional information.