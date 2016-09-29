Economic development, community policing hot topics at Port Allen candidate forum

Staff report

Port Allen needs change, or at least a rejuvenation of sorts, said Garrett Brown, head of the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Garrett Brown and the West Baton Rouge branch of the NAACP hosted a candidate forum last week titled, “New Vision, New Voices,” in an effort to introduce some new faces and ideas at City Hall. The city’s mayor, police chief and City Council member are all contested in the upcoming election, scheduled for Nov. 8.

The last such election saw the appointment of incumbent Mayor Richard Lee, III, after a brief but hectic term from the former Mayor Demetric “Deedy” Slaughter in 2014. Slaughter’s recall and Lee’s subsequent election only left two years in between the next election.

“We went through such an era with the [Mayor] Slaughter thing,” Garrett Brown said. “It’s like we’re starting over.”

But he thinks starting over – or at least reigniting the political process in the city – might be a good thing for the residents of Port Allen.

Three of the candidates running for office are in their late 20s and early 30s. And what they may lack in experience, they can make up for in energy, he said. “It might be a changing of the guard,” he said.

Economic development

Candidates for City Council and mayor focused largely on economic development.

Richard “Lah” Slaughter, 31, is running for mayor against Mayor Lee. Slaughter, a nephew to the former Mayor Slaughter, is

the CEO and cofounder of RAX Worldwide, a nonprofit that specializes in criminal expungement events and community engagement.

Slaughter said his first priority is economic development in Port Allen. He suggested “incentivizing” business in the city and building off potential land annexations in Port Allen (something already in the works by the current administration).

Slaughter acknowledged that transportation infrastructure issues in the parish and briefly discussed the possibility of a new ferry service in the city. “Infrastructure is just a matter of planning,” he said.

Reynard Douglas, III, is running to replace current councilman R.J. Loupe, City Council at large. The 27-year-old educator

said he would like to see more unity within the Port Allen City Council if elected.

“Simply put we need to build relationships,” Douglas said. “There are groups on City Council and it’s supposed to be one body.”

Douglas also proposed the idea of setting term limits on the City Council.

Carey Williams, 31, a financial aid specialist at Southern University, is also running for City Council at large. Williams said he would like to see more being done in the way of economic development in the city.

Williams said he came back to Port Allen after graduating from Southeastern University, in Hammond, to give back to the community.

During an audience Q&A, resident and business owner Shelton Berry was concerned with how the candidates would promote black-owned business in the city, a city that is predominantly African American. This is a concern “primarily because Port Allen is a food desert in the African American community,” he said.

Berry suggested utilizing the vacant buildings in the city for more businesses.

Community policing

Candidates for police chief Anthony “Kip” Dupree, a Brusly Police officer, and the incumbent Chief Esdron Brown largely discussed how they would bridge the gap between the police and community.

Chief Brown and Dupree both stressed the significance community policing. Chief Brown, running for his second term as police chief, said that his department was at a severe disadvantage when he arrived in 2012. Since then, the department has experienced significant growth in staff, technology and training, he said.

“We have come a long way and I need another four years to continue what I’m doing,” he said.

Both the current chief and Dupree stressed the significance of improving the connection between the community and its police officers.

“I’ve talked to business owners in the community and they don’t know the police officers,” Dupree said.

Speaking on the recent shootings of black men throughout the country, Chief Brown said that many police shootings are due to a lack of training. Dupree said that it’s a lack of training, but also a lack of respect for police officers.

Dupree expressed some interest in establishing residential requirements for Port Allen police officers to reside (at least) within the parish, a policy suggestion that has been heard in the Baton Rouge Metro Council in recent months. The chief said he didn’t plan on establishing a residency requirement, but said he tries to keep hires local.

West Baton Rouge Parish Council member Charlene Gordon is also running for City Council at large, but was not present at the meeting.

Although the attendance was low, among current elected officials and voters (only a few dozen of whom filled the chairs), the turnout was decent, according to Garrett Brown.

“We just need to light a fire,” he said.

Landry Sprull, Jr., was running for City Council District 4, against incumbent councilman Brandon Brown, but withdrew from the race.

Police Chief:

Chief Esdron Brown

Anthony Kip Dupree

City Council at Large:

Reynard Douglas, III

Carey Williams

Charlene Gordon

Mayor:

Mayor Richard Lee, III

Richard “Lah” Slaughter