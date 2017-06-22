Ed Price sworn in to Louisiana Senate

Staff Report

Ed Price (Democrat, Gonzales) is the new District 2 State Senator.

Sen. Price (pictured in the center) comes to the Senate from the House of Representatives. He won a special election last month to fill the seat that was vacated earlier this year. Senate District 2, which encompasses eight parishes along the Mississippi River and Bayou Lafourche, runs from Port Allen south to Thibodeaux and east beyond LaPlace.

Senate Secretary Glenn Koepp administered the oath of office to Sen. Price as his wife, Patsy, stands by his side.