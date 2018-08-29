WBR schools launches Gen Ready

Staff Report

Industry giants ExxonMobil, DOW Chemical, and BASF partnered with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC), the West Baton Rouge School System and the Foundation for East Baton Rouge Schools to launch Gen Ready, a regional STEM collaborative.

The Capital Region partnership between business and industry, school systems and community partners is one of 68 nationwide that are designated as STEM Ecosystems. The region is home to global science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) industry leaders and innovators in fields such as oil, natural gas and chemical industries, high-tech, health sciences, and advanced manufacturing. The ability to attract, develop and retain STEM talent is vital for fostering opportunities for all citizens, economic innovation and competitiveness, a statement from Gen Ready said.

The national STEM Ecosystem initiative encourages cross-sector collaboration to provide rigorous and effective STEM learning opportunities to students and parents in and out of the classroom. Gen Ready offers an Education to Employment roadmap to meet the accelerating demand for STEM skills and specific jobs in the region.

“Economic development is contingent on a region’s skilled workforce pipeline,” said Monique Scott-Spaulding, Chair of BRAC’s Education and Workforce Issue Council. “Our work with Gen Ready supports our commitment to cultivate the region’s talent through expansion of STEM learning and partnerships in PK-12 public education. It’s our hope that Gen Ready will align all stakeholders who are committed to preparing our students for strong careers after high school.”