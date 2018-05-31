Erwinville Food Pantry building named in honor of founder

Breanna Smith

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The Erwinville Community Children’s Organization and Food Pantry and Parish Council are committed to honoring the man who founded the non-profit organization more than 15 years ago.

The West Baton Rouge Council approved the dedication of the Erwinville Food Pantry Building in honor of Isadore “Bill” Slaughter at the Thursday, May 24 meeting.

“A legacy is not a legacy unless it lives on,” Reverend Dr. Mary Whitley Moss, Senior Pastor of St. Alma Baptist Church told the Council. “What you all have done here today has assured us that Mr. Bill has made a tremendous contribution to our area and to my church.”

Slaughter founded the non-profit organization in his retirement to live out his passion for helping the community. He operated the Erwinville Food Pantry better than most grocery stores, Council member Charlene Gordon recalled.

“He put his heart and soul into the food pantry, clothes closet and all the things that he was doing,” Council member Barry Hugghins, who introduced the resolution said.

For the first few years, the pantry and clothes closet operated out of the community center, which was formerly Erwinville Elementary School. Slaughter served as director until his passing on March 30, 2018.

The organization has grown to serve 300 families in the community. It was ever-evolving under the direction of Slaughter, growing to offer farm-fresh vegetables, health checks by nurses and host four annual celebrations for children.

“It will be so great for the community to remember what he stood for,” Slaughter’s assistant and current Director Cora Stewart said.

Volunteers described him as a mentor with a special love for educating young families and inspiring them to set a good foundation for their life.

“If he knew something, you knew it too,” Slaughter’s long-time friend and a regular volunteer at the pantry Ola Mae Moore said.

He often helped people gather the necessary documents to set up bank accounts and apply for loans. When someone would come to him for career advice he would provide books and resources for them, along with an encouraging word.

“He was all about education and positivity,” Moore said.

Slaughter envisioned the organization becoming a “one-stop-shop for the rural North end of the parish” Stewart said.

Slaughter worked with Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot’s office to acquire grants to for poultry, produce and refrigeration for the organization. With the help of a van donated by Sheriff Mike Cazes, the organization offers a delivery service for the sick, shut-in and non-driving members of the community.

The Parish provided a new building for the organization, which Slaughter was instrumental in building. Years later, an additional room was built as it had outgrown the space.

Now, the space Slaughter was instrumental in building bears his name and his legacy lives on in the community he served.

“Mr. Bill may be gone and that was an ending, but you all are the new beginning for the Erwinville Food Bank,” Council member Phil Porto told volunteers who gathered in support of the resolution at the meeting.