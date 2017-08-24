Erwinville man shot at LA Express

Suspect arrested in New Roads, victim Recovering

Quinn Welsch

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

A Ventress man was arrested by Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s deputies after he shot a man at a gas station in Erwinville before sunrise on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s spokesman Col. Richie Johnson reported that Kevin Hamburg, 21, attempted to steal a truck from a man at the LA Express, a gas station and convenience store on U.S. Hwy. 190.

The victim had just finished a night shift and was returning to his home in Erwinville.

He was shot after he tried to run from Hamburg, Johnson said. Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s deputies caught up with Hamburg at a retirement home in New Roads later that day.

After an hour of negotiating, Hamburg did not appear willing to surrender, Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Steven Juge said. Deputies deployed tear gas in the apartment he was hiding in and arrested him.

Hamburg was not armed at the time of the arrest and no one else was in the apartment with him, Juge said. Hamburg was booked as a fugitive of West Baton Rouge and transported to the parish jail, he said.

The victim was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge. A family member of the victim said the bullet entered his arm, went through his back and damaged his abdomen.

He is still in the hospital but he is expected to make a full recovery, the family member said.