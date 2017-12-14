Expansion of ferry system a potential solution to congestion

‘All aboard!’

Breanna Smith

bresmith143@gmail.com

Expanding and promoting the ferry service is a cheaper and quicker solution to relieve bridge congestion than building another bridge, according to the Capital Region Industry for Sustainable Infrastructure’s Capital Region Mobility Strategy report.

Congestion on the Horace Wilkinson, or Mississippi River Bridge, is one of the region’s most often cited needs according to the report.

Ferries were once crucial to life in Louisiana and on the West Side in particular.

The ferry Louisiana worked the Port Allen to Baton Rouge crossing from the 1920s until the interstate bridge opened in 1968. It is now a maintenance barge at the Belle Chasse crossing.

A third bridge remains a preferred solution among leaders statewide, but the estimated cost is $1 billion in the midst of a $13 billion transportation budget shortfall, according to the CRISIS report. However, the capital region must find shorter-term solutions than a third bridge to remain economically competitive, the report said.

“I’m of the opinion that any improvement is better than no improvement,” Louisiana State Representative for East and West Baton Rouge Parish Edmond Jordan said in a 2016 interview. “And then you add the economic development, I think that’s a good plan.”

Going Multimodal

A ferry system increases the mobility of people without cars, or who prefer multimodal transportation Jordan said.

The capital region is a car dependent one. According to the CRISIS report, more than 84 percent of the workforce commutes to work alone in a personal vehicle, which is higher than both the state and national averages. leads to lost time and money due to congestion, increased pollution and additional road maintenance costs the report said.

Although the people of the region travel overwhelmingly by car, local and national trends show active transportation modes are on the rise as younger generations chose to live more active and urban lifestyles.

According to the CRMS report, establishing an active transportation network that serves regional transportation goals would improve transportation capacity and create more vibrant and healthy communities.

A 2014 report from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute named Baton Rouge the 3rd most congested medium-sized metro area in the country based on hours of yearly delay, wasted fuel due to congestion, total cost of congestion to consumers and other mobility factors.

By refocusing transportation strategy on moving people instead of vehicles, street design will naturally prioritize safe and accessible bicycle and pedestrian facilities, according to the report.

“If we’re going to be multimodal and not just rely on cars talk of the ferry would get the discussion rolling,” Jordan said.

A look back

The ferries were crucial to the Louisiana economy and commerce, transporting not only people and goods but trains as well, ferry historian Ila Reinstein said.

“For over 100 years, passenger and freight trains were ferried across the river,” Reinstein said.

A train ferry crossing in Baton Rouge, replaced by a bridge in 1940, was one of many in the state that were later replaced by bridges.

More than 17 million tons of goods were transported by ferries in New Orleans alone in 1929, Reinstein said.

“They were ferried in any weather with no accidents,” Reinstein said. “The last one closed in the 1980s.”

Representative Jordan reminisced on his high school years he spent taking the ferry from Plaquemine to Baton Rouge with his cousin. For them, it was an inexpensive way to spend time.

“They’re missing out on something to have the Mississippi River in your backdoor,” Jordan said.

A look ahead

The CRISIS report recommends an expansion and modernization of the ferry service to include last-mile connections and park-and-ride service to reduce congestion and pollution.

Last mile connections refer to the difficulty in getting people from a transportation hub, like a ferry slip, to their final destination. Issues with last mile connections are especially acute in the United States where land-use patterns have moved more jobs and people to lower-density suburbs that are often not within walking distance to existing public transportation options, according to “In Focus: The Last Mile and Transit Ridership,” by the Institute for Local Government. Shuttle services that connect transit with commercial centers and/or places of employment have been shown to help overcome last mile barriers.

CRISIS recommends the use of employer-sponsored shuttles and local bus routes to provide crucial last-mile connections.

“If employer-sponsored shuttles or local routes complete last-mile connections, this option could lessen the burden on the region’s bridge crossings and enhance resiliency during major incidents,” the CRISIS report said.

Modernizing and expanding river crossings, whether a ferry or bridge, will increase economic competitiveness and better accommodate the growing population and increased travel demand, according to CRISIS.

Unlike Jordan, Reinstein does not see the expansion of the ferries on the horizon.

“I can’t see any expanding being done since the ferries are expensive for the state to run,” Reinstein said.

The ferry in Plaquemine costs $3.5 million to operate annually, which includes operations, maintenance, insurance and capital costs Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Communications Director Rodney Mallett said.

West Baton Rouge would cost more to operate because of the need for infrastructure, Jordan said.

“There’s no one I’ve spoken to that thinks it’s a bad idea,” he said. “I don’t think $6 million is that much to ask, we’ve spent that on studies on projects that have gotten nowhere.”

The first step to expanding and modernizing the ferry industry is to introduce legislation, but generating local interest and support are crucial to the success of the ferry program, Jordan said.