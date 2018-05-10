Extended-stay hotel opens in heart of PA

Staff Report

A new hotel has opened its doors in the heart of Port Allen, and this one invites guests to stay a while. The new extended-stay hotel located at 2665 Office Park Drive, will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by Port Allen Hospitality LLC and managed by Magnolia Hospitality Group, LLC of Dallas, Texas.

It is the second hotel to open in Port Allen this year. The first was LaQuinta, which is next door to the Towne Suites Marriott.

“We are excited to introduce the TownePlace Suites brand to the Port Allen area,” said Diane Mayer, vice president and global brand manager, TownePlace Suites. “At TownePlace Suites, we get it. We want to go above and beyond to do everything we can to make our guests feel comfortable. We encourage our guests to be real, and help them to do so by providing a seamless residential atmosphere with a friendly staff who genuinely care about our guests. That is what our brand is all about, and this property is a great example of that.”

All service team members are thoroughly trained on local knowledge to help guests connect to the local area. The floor-to-ceiling TowneMap® also helps guests instantly acclimate themselves to Port Allen by featuring great places to eat, play and explore. The TownePlace Suites Baton Rouge Port Allen is located just 11 miles from Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport and 15 minutes from Louisiana State University.