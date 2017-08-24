ExxonMobil boasts industrial impact in Port Allen

Staff Report

ExxonMobil boasted some of its recent successes at its aviation plant in West Baton Rouge Parish during a tour with media and elected officials on Thursday, Aug. 17, in Port Allen.

The aviation plant began production in July, 2016.

Parish officials, law enforcement, School Board members and local media attended an informational conference before a tour of the aviation facility.

ExxonMobil has an extensive history to which a part of the plant is dedicated to preserving. The theme of the building is aviation, with ExxonMobil memorabilia showing the evolution of its product over the years.

The aviation plant is a part of the Port Allen Lube Blending facility situated on five acres as a part of the “Port Allen cluster.”

The 90,000 square foot aviation plant, staffed by less than 20 employees, produces roughly five million gallons of Mobil Jet oil annually and ships product around the globe, according to a study done by ExxonMobil.

“A lot of great things come out of West Baton Rouge that people aren’t aware of,” ExxonMobil spokeswoman Stephanie Cargile said.

About half of all jets in the sky use fuel made at the aviation facility in Port Allen, plant manager Scott Gleason said.

ExxonMobil representatives covered topics from their safety record and procedures to the economic impact their facilities have on the Greater Baton Rouge area.

ExxonMobil provides more than 6,600 jobs to the Baton Rouge area. Property taxes are among the biggest contribution ExxonMobil has on the local area, with about $98.4 million going to education over the past five years.