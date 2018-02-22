Facing the fiscal cliff

Lawmakers convene for special session

Staff Report

editor@thewestsidejournal.com

The Louisiana Legislature headed back to work earlier than planned when they began a special session Monday at the request of Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Gov. Edwards called the legislators to work as part of a recommendation he made in December to help prevent a $1 billion budget deficit after a one-cent sales tax expires on June 30, 2018.

Some lawmakers, primarily Republicans, had argued against the debate. Some said they should hold the special session after the regular session ends in June, while some resisted any plan for a session.

Gov. Edwards opened the session on Monday with a message of optimism. He hopes the legislature will prevent the looming fiscal cliff, which could come with the failure to replace money lost when the temporary penny tax passed two years ago expires in June.

“My optimism is based on the feedback that I have received from many of you who share my concern about what will happen if we don’t address the fiscal cliff, but more importantly, share my belief that Louisiana’s brightest days are ahead if only we can come together to solve the problems that have plagued our state for years,” Gov. Edwards said in joint session Monday at the State Capitol.

He said the legislature could save residents a much harder road if they reach a solution, preferably during the special session.

“Today, I’m simply asking that we replace–not raise, but replace–a portion of the revenue that is scheduled to fall off the books,” he said. “In fact, with more than $1.3 billion in revenue falling off the books, according to the House’ Fiscal Office estimates, I think we can summon the courage to replace $994 million to fully fund TOPS, stabilize support for higher education and adequately fund health care and other critical priorities.”

State Rep. Major Thibaut, who represents two-thirds of West Baton Rouge Parish as well as a large portion of Pointe Coupee, said Gov. Edwards made the right call in his speech.

“It’s time that we come up with a permanent solution,” Thibaut, a Democrat from New Roads, said. “This patchwork we’ve been doing year after to solve the budget has to stop. They’re talking about downgrading our credit rating again, and the citizens and businesses need something that will be stable.”

Thibaut is optimistic that the legislature will reach a compromise

“It probably won’t be everything I want or he wants, but I think we can all meet in the middle at the end,” he said.

The regular session will begin on March 12, five days after the end of the regular session.