Fairy Tale Fest at the WBRM

Staff Report

West baton rouge museum

Calling all princes and princesses!

It’s fairy tale fun for the whole family on Sunday, Jan. 29 from 2 – 4 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Museum.

Visitors of all ages are invited to enjoy an enchanting afternoon filled with fairy tale art, film and storytelling.

This free family program marks the closing of the Walter Anderson’s Fairy Tales exhibit. This program will feature exhibit tours complete with a scavenger hunt, storytelling from a book of fairy tales illustrated by Walter Anderson, short fairy tale film screenings, cookie decorating and craft making fit for our royal guests. Dress up is optional. This creative programming format will provide a unique way to expose family audiences to the arts.

The Walter Anderson’s Fairy Tales exhibit features original drawings, water colors, block prints and ceramics by the famed southern artist on loan from the Walter Anderson Museum of Art in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.westbatonrougemuseum.com or call (225) 336-2422 x 15. The West Baton Rouge Museum is located at 845 N. Jefferson Avenue in Port Allen.