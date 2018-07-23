Fall football practice set to begin at Brusly High

Joelle Wright

The Brusly High football team hasn’t had much rest this summer due to mandatory summer workouts, and now it’s about to get even more serious.

Fall practice is set to begin July 30, when the coaches will finally get a chance to get the team in full gear and see what the boys can do on the field.

“Unlike the Spring, Summer workouts are more about preparing for the season both physically and mentally. The boys have done a good job handling the adversity that comes along with the summer workouts. It has been helpful to have Coach Loupe and Coach Jackson from basketball and Coach Bible from wrestling in the weight room with us, as it allows the players in all three sports to be exposed to different coaching styles,” head football coach Hoff Schooler said. “While the message stays the same, the delivery is different from each coach, and I think it allows the players to gain a respect for the other sports and coaches. The coaches have done a good job challenging the players to be better both through the weight room and in the conditioning portion.”

Schooler said that when actual practice begins, he and fellow coaches will be looking for players who can translate the weight room to the field, not only strength and speed but also mentally.

“Young players who saw playing time last year need to continue to develop for us to be as good as we can be on Friday nights,” Schooler said. “Fall camp is always an exciting time and an opportunity to focus on fundamentals and install in all three phases. It’s also good to get the 9th graders in pads and see where they will fit into the team.”

Schooler said that he has a “good group of boys.” but that the team leaders need to step forward and take the reins for them to continue to develop as a team on the field and in the school building.

“I think we have a group of guys that want to do that and it’s our job as coaches to help them develop those leadership skills,” Schooler said. “The effort and attitude that we come to work with everyday will go a long way in determining how good we will be at the end of the season.”