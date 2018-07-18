False River facelift gets more funds

Staff Report

State Rep. Major Thibaut has secured an additional $2 million in state funding for the False River Restoration Project as work continues on the river. Dredging of the north end of the river is expected to begin in November or December of 2018.

Since 2011, more than 3.5 million dollars of state and private funding have been obtained and allocated toward the improvement of False River. The project is multifaceted and has included dredging, installing weirs and making design modifications along the canals that flow into the river in order to reduce the sediment build up in the river. The silt build up has caused issues with water clarity and turbidity which has impeded vegetative growth and reduced fish spawning habitat in addition to causing concerns for safety and access in some parts of the lake.

“The restoration of False River is critical to the fabric of our parish, so I thank Gov. John Bel Edwards and Senator Rick Ward for their support of this funding,” State Rep. Thibaut said. “Much progress has been made in improving the river, but this is a process that will continue for years to come. Based on the number of boaters we have seen on the lake and fishing reports from our local anglers, I think it’s safe to say that False River is on its way back! We must continue to keep pushing forward!”

M-1 and M-2 weir projects were completed last fall, which helps reduce the silt coming into False River. In addition, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is continuing its efforts to improve the health and productivity of False River. LDWF has initiated lake drawdowns that have helped to consolidate the lake bottom and reduce turbidity, thereby also improving fish habitat and water clarity.

Since 2012, red ear and bluegill sunfish, hybrid striped bass, striped bass, largemouth bass, black crappie, and alligator gar have been stocked in the lake. Additional black crappie fingerlings are scheduled to be released in the fall of 2018. Fish stocking is expected to continue at regular intervals. Regularly scheduled commercial fishing for Carp, Buffalo and other non-desirable species will continue in the months of October thru February.

Routine biological sampling by LDWF biologists will continue in order to evaluate the fishery within the lake. Additional future projects include the creation of additional spawning beds, planting of beneficial species of aquatic vegetation, and artificial reef and other habitat creation.

According to Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Biologist Brian Heimann, False River will not be drawn down in 2018 in order to facilitate the dredging in the north flats. A 2019 drawdown will be pursued to make up for the 2017 drawdown that was impacted by severe flooding. Regularly scheduled drawdowns are expected to continue in 2020, 2023 and 2026 per the LDWF False River drawdown schedule.