Family fun flies high on the West Side

Bonnie Suggs

Kissner Field in Erwinville, home field to the BR RC Club of West Baton Rouge, held a scale qualifying contest event on Saturday, March 24. Flyers qualified for national events while enthusiasts enjoyed the show.

Rick Bellelo, a Brusly native, is spreading interest on the Westside for the family values this hobby promotes. Bellelo has been flying scale aircraft for 20 years. He is employed with BR Digital Products and grew up in West Baton Rouge Parish.

“This is like a hidden jewel on the Westside and I just want to share my enthusiasm for the hobby with others and invite people to come and see for themselves how interesting it is,” Bellelo said. “We are blessed to have the Kissner field for these decades to fly. Growing up here, I am proud of what our club has to offer and it’s family oriented and growing.”

There were scale flyers from around the country as well as from the West Side at Kissner Field Saturday. One flyer, George Sexton, is a 92 year young WWII veteran who retired from LSU. He has been a pilot of a scale model since 1960. Sexton was a solo pilot during WWII and is proud to fly a replica of the plane he flew during WWII.

Carl Handley and Mike Barbay drove over 15 hours from Columbus, Ohio for the contest. Between the two of them, they own approximately 50 planes. The friends take turns driving to fly them all over the United States. This was Handley’s first trip to Louisiana.

“I have been all over the country and the smell here is just totally different than anything I have ever experienced. The atmosphere here in the south is different than anything else in America. It is beautiful here,” Handley said.

Flying is just one aspect of the scale hobby. Billy Trosclair of Houma and his children attended the event as scale plane builders.

“From creating blueprints, woodworking, painting, building engines- it is a total art,” Trosclair said. “It’s an art of the past.”

Teaching his son how to plan and build is teaching him skills he can carry to countless other aspects of his life, he said.

Jacob Descroches builds model aircrafts using pieces of crashed planes someone may be getting rid of or does not want to repair. Desroches take parts others consider trash to recycle, repair and recreate new aircraft.

Scale flying has existed as a hobby for a long time. Enthusiasts fly small, unmanned aircraft or scale replicas of an existing aircraft. Hobbyists often belong to clubs and participate in contests in different categories. The aircraft are judged on many variables, such as the likeness of a scale to its original and the ability of the operators’ handling technique. There is a great amount of technology, engineering and craftsmanship involved in flying the unmanned aircraft.

The club is thankful to members who help keep up the field, especially Thomas Lily. Additionally, Jeffrey Pike is the main Scale Event Organizer that plans much of the club events throughout. Charlie Dedon Walker is the clubs professional photographer and has been a photographer for over 60 years.

The club invites the public to check the newspaper and Facebook page for monthly events to view and join in the fun at the flying field.