Fatal crash on Rosedale

Staff Report

A Baton Rouge native died after colliding head-on with a concrete truck on Rosedale Road in Port Allen Thursday, June 14, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff Office. Denton Thomas, a 69-year-old Baton Rouge native and resident of Houston, Texas was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish’ Coroner’s Office.

Denton’s convertible crossed the centerline, according to authorities. The investigation has not revealed any indication of distracted driving or texting while driving, authorities said.

The driver of the Heck! Industries concrete truck sustained no injuries and was not considered at fault.

The WBRSO investigation is ongoing.