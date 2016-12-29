Felton C. Crockett, Jr., was born in Plaquemine May 9, 1933. He went home to the Lord December 20, 2016. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Edna Anderson Crockett; a son, Donaven Crockett; a daughter, Dr. Jewel Crockett Woods and husband, Victor Woods; a grand-daughter/daughter, Germaine Crockett; two grand-daughters, Jade and Faith Woods; two sisters, Cecile Crockett Purnell and Loretta Crockett Thompson; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. He was the son of Cecile Price Crockett and Felton C. Crockett, Sr. He was a graduate of Southern University and Louisiana State University. He served in the United States Army. He spent his life educating children, and was loved by his students. He worked as a teacher and administrator in West Baton Rouge Parish, and at the Louisiana Department of Education. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly. He was also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He was a member and president of the W.B.R. Water Board. He was a devoted husband, father and friend. His kindness, jovial laugh and generous spirit will be missed by many, but none more than the family who so dearly loved and treasured him. Tuesday, December 27, visitation was from 9-11 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly with mass of Christian Burial following. Entombment followed at Louisiana National Cemetery.

