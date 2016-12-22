Residents and visitors celebrated the holiday spirit with marching bands, dancers, music and bonfires in Port Allen as the city kicked off Festival de Noel holiday celebration on Saturday, Dec. 17. Photos by Quinn Welsch and Chris Murphy/The West Side Journal. Above: A youngster tosses candy to the crowds on Jefferson Avenue while aboard a Christmas float.

Diamond Parker, front, and the Port Allen High School dance team struts as they march in the parade.

The Plaquemine High Marching band marches down Jefferson Avenue (Photo by Quinn Welsch/The West Side Journal).

Children and community members toss beads from aboard the Krewe of Comogo floats in Port Allen during Festival de .

Port Allen Police Chief Esdron Brown, Officer Robert Canon (right) and Sgt. Bryant Landry (left) sit down with Santa at City Hall..