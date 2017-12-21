Festival de Nöel

Photos by Hannah Daigle/The West Side Journal
Photos of the highlight of the holiday season
The Polar Express chugs through the parade
A float rider tosses beads to the crowd below
Mickey Mouse and a young girl exchange a high-five during the parade.
Port Allen High band member Eddie Eisleymarches to the beat of his own trumpet.
